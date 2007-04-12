License Flash Game SWF Files Branded With Your Logo

Tung Chung, Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2007 -- Novel Games has offered a new service to license its Flash Game SWF Files for use in websites or CD's. There are more than 80 games available from different categories such as action games, sports games, puzzle games and educational games etc.



The game SWF files can be branded with your logo with no additional charge, you can also add a high scores table to the games and add links to your website in the games, all these services are included in the licensing cost and no additional fee is required. You do not need to have the Flash authoring environment or know Flash in order to use the game files, all you need is to upload the game file to your server and the games will run in your website. With our new Flash Game SWF licensing service everyone can own their game website easily.



The cost for licensing the games ranges from USD 100 to USD 140 and it will take only about 2 business days for us to brand them with your logo and configure them to suit your needs. The affordable price and the speedy delivery make our Flash Game SWF File licensing the prefered way to get working games quickly and cost effectively.



Free sample and licenses for the SWF files of the Flash games are available online at http://www.novelgames.com/gamelicense/select2.php?ad=19



Since 2001, Novel Games has been developing and marketing family safe games of all kinds. It now offers 85 Flash games for online entertainment, with new games being added each month.



