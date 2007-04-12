Easy-to-use Yet Powerful PC Remote Control Software for Individuals and businesses

Kiev, Ukraine -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2007 -- Anyplace Control Software announces the release of Anyplace Control 3.5, the easiest remote control program on the market. This version includes Windows Vista support.



Anyplace Control is a multifunctional utility for remote PC monitoring and administration. After the software is installed and deployed, it allows a system administrator to view the desktops of other users on the network and remotely access computers to launch programs, transfer files, shut down or reboot, fix technical problems or completely take over control of the remote PC. The system administrator can do all that from office, home, hotel room, beach, well… any place.



The range of possible applications for this program includes providing remote technical support and helpdesk services, managing network from different locations, telecommuting, to name a few. Importantly, Anyplace Control helps companies save money by eliminating unnecessary travel expenses. One of Anyplace Control's major advantages over competing programs is that system administrators don't have to physically visit each remote PC to deploy the program: it can be installed remotely and automatically via LAN.



But what really makes this software unique is the fastest file transfer on the market. Files can be transferred between local and remote computers with incredible speed through the Internet, thanks to newly developed technology based on file compression and faster data-transfer algorithms.



The program is absolutely safe and secure. It features Challenge Handshake Authentication Protocol and uses a 128-bit encryption algorithm to make it hacker-proof. The program supports simultaneous multiple connections that don't overburden networks thanks to the program's smart design. The connection and data transfer speeds are very impressive.



Anyplace Control also comes with DHCP support, firewall compatibility, the ability to control a network PC behind a router over the Internet, and much more. However impressive it may sound, the real surprise is the very low price Anyplace Control is sold for. When ordering 100 licenses or more, the cost per workstation is a mere 5 dollars!



Anyplace Control is distributed electronically over the Internet; free demo version is available at http://www.anyplace-control.com/download.shtml for evaluation.

System Requirements:

· Operating system: Windows 95/98/Me/NT4/2000/XP/2003/Vista



