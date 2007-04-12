Americ Disc and Dering Join Forces

Drummondville, Quebec and Lancaster, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2007 -- Americ Disc, Inc., and The Dering Corporation today announced a joint venture agreement to provide their combined optical media replication, packaging and distribution services to the mid-Atlantic market. The joint venture will operate under the name Americ-Dering.



Dering has a 20-year history of providing CD replication and related services throughout the US with a strong presence in the mid-Atlantic region. Americ Disc is a leading North American supplier of CD & DVD manufacturing services to the audio and video industries. Together, Americ-Dering is poised to deliver a full suite of CD & DVD manufacturing, production and fulfillment services to customers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and Washington D.C.



Under the terms of the joint venture Americ Disc and Dering will offer their combined capabilities to customers in the region. Americ-Dering’s services include:



- Complete CD and DVD manufacturing and packaging services in the US and Canada with more than 200 million units of combined capacity.

- Advanced fulfillment capabilities including direct-to-store distribution throughout North America.

- Access to Americ Disc’s affiliation with MPO of France, a leading independent replicator with facilities in Europe and Asia.



Together, the Dering and Americ Disc locations constitute a strong presence in the eastern US, Midwest and Canada. In addition to Dering’s Lancaster facility, customers in the region will benefit from Americ Disc’s network of facilities in Canada, North Carolina and Minnesota.



“We are thrilled about the opportunity to offer our customers access to an expanded network of facilities, services and products,” said David Dering, President, Dering Corporation. “This joint venture will allow us to retain our local presence but operate on an international scale through the support of Americ Disc, one of North America’s largest independent replicators. We believe that Americ-Dering has the potential to provide an unrivaled set of capabilities to customers in the region.”



“Dering is a well-known company led by a respected and experienced industry professional and we are very pleased to join forces with David Dering and his organization,” said Claude Raymond, President, Americ Disc. “This joint venture will give Americ Disc the ability to expand our presence in an attractive region in cooperation with an established local partner.”



Downer & Company worked with Americ Disc and Dering to arrange the joint venture. Downer & Company (www.downer.com) is a leading international middle-market M&A firm focused on the execution of acquisition and divestiture mandates for corporations and private equity firms.



About The Dering Corporation

Located in Lancaster, Pa., The Dering Corporation recognized as an innovative market leader in replication and printing dating back to the late 80’s. Innovation continued with the launch of its patented CShell product line in 1997. The Dering Corporation offers complete turn-key services includes CD and DVD Replication; Audio, ROM and DVD Premastering; Complete Fulfillment Services; Custom Color Disc Label Printing; CDR and DVDR Duplication; Custom Packaging and CShell, Pearl Pak and DiscSaver Manufacturing. For more information, please contact David D. Dering at (717) 283-0011 or visit www.dering.com.



About Americ Disc, Inc.

Founded in 1986, Americ Disc is one of the leading suppliers of CD/DVD manufacturing services to the audio and video industry. It offers replication, packaging and distribution services from its centers in Quebec, Minnesota and North Carolina. It is owned and managed by its senior executives, Crown Capital Partners, Transcontinental and MPO of France. For more information visit www.americdisc.com.



Contact

Claude Raymond, President

Americ Disc, Inc.

819-474-2655



David Dering, President

The Dering Corporation

717-283-0011

