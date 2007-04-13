Invite Linux Onto Your Windows Desktop

Tampere, Finland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2007 -- WinaXe Plus X-Server for Windows allows both Windows and Linux to be run on the same desktop at the same time. Users can access and run their remote applications from the Windows desktop and switch between operating systems as if switching between two Windows applications.



Open KDE or Gnome on Windows!



Users can choose from six different starting methods SSH, XDM, RSH, REXEC, RLOGIN and Telnet. Variety of different window management modes make it possible to open not only single remote applications but also a complete Linux/Unix desktop. Or even better - several desktops in separate simultaneous sessions.



Integrated SSH-client!



WinaXe Plus X-Server for Windows is our SSH based X-Server software addition. Not only does it contain the key X-Server elements, it also provides encryption security using the SSH standard from PC to host machine. WinaXe Plus brings you maximum Security to a PC and a company Lan/Wan or Intranet/Internet.



Our updated and improved edition of WinaXe Plus runs on Windows 95/98/NT/2000/ME/XP. This latest title has a free download available to the public at http://www.LabF.com/download



Contact: Petri Litmanen

LabF, Finlaysoninkatu 4 B

33210 TAMPERE

Phone: +358 3 260 4000

Fax: +358 3 260 4444

E-Mail: sales@LabF.com

Web: http://www.LabF.com

