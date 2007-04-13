Outertech Announces Linkman 7

Coburg, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2007 -- Our company, Outertech, would like to announce the release of Linkman 7. We hope you will consider reviewing Linkman for your edition. Linkman will work for 30 days with all features enabled, but feel free to request a free reviewer license.



Linkman is a complete bookmarking solution to store, organize and check your Internet links.



Some strait facts...



Website:

http://www.outertech.com



Direct download URL:

http://www.outertech.com/files/linkman.exe



* Linkman supports more than 10 browsers, including Internet Explorer 7 and Firefox 2

* works with Windows 98, ME, NT4, 2000, 2003 Server, XP and Vista

* extensive help file including a screenshot based tutorial

* Linkman allows you to instantly switch between URL collections of 10.000+ URLs each



The most significant improvement of the new version is a desktop toolbar which greatly enhances the browsing experience without wasting valuable screen space.



Feel free to include the trial version of Linkman on any cover medias.



Screenshots:



Desktop Toolbar:

http://www.outertech.com/pad/linkman/dt.gif



Linkman main window:

http://www.outertech.com/pad/linkman/screenshot.gif



Internet Explorer Toolbar:

http://www.outertech.com/pad/linkman/ie.gif



Linkman has a free 30 day trial period. Licenses start at $29 for single workstation.



Full feature list:



* Supports keywords, ratings, comments, descriptions, shortnames and user defined data

* Desktop Toolbar for fastest browsing ever

* Internet Explorer Toolbar

* Highly customizable user interface

* User defined rating system

* Extensive help file including Tutorial

* Ability to check URLs for dead links, content changes, page movements

* Retrieves keywords and descriptions from web pages

* Proxy support with authentication

* Direct Internet Explorer Favorites support (including correct item order)

* Multiple import and export formats: Netscape Navigator Bookmarks, Opera Hotlist, Html, Separated Value files

* Export Templates (XML, TSV...) with UTF8 support

* Fully customizable Html Link webpage generation

* Synchronization

* Text and Status Query

* Link Collector

* Printing support

* Password protection

* Deletes / moves duplicates

* Sort feature with multiple sort orders and autosort

* Drop Basket for faster browsing and URL addition

* URL Path associated launch

* URL Launch History

* Fast Links for quick access to your favorite URLs

* Daily Links feature for regularly visited sites

* Advanced Tray Icon menu

* Instantly switch between URL collections of 10.000+ URLs each

* User defined browser support

* Auto save

* System-wide hotkeys for easy use, even when working with another application

* Advanced localization: GUI translated to 12 languages



PAD files:



http://pad.outertech.com/linkman/pad_file.xml

http://pad.outertech.com/linkman/pad_file.htm



For further information please email distribution@outertech.com or fax +49 9561 871977

