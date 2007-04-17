Stroud Resources Intersects 26.9(g/t) Gold Over 1.1 Metres and 9.06 Metres of 4.49(g/t) Gold at Hislop Project

Toronto, Ontario -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/17/2007 -- Stroud Resources Ltd. (TSXV-SDR, OTC Pink Sheets-SDURF) ("Stroud" or the “Company”) is pleased to report the assay results from the latest four drill holes from its current 8,000 metre drill program at its 100% owned Hislop Project near Timmins, Ontario.



Drill hole 265 intersected a mineralized zone grading 4.49(g/t) gold over 9.06 metres, on section 3600 at the -170 metre level. This intersection appears to be the extension of the zone encountered in drill hole 28 which assayed 229.40(g/t) gold over 1.75 metres at the -100 metre level and drill hole 24 which encountered 4.57 metres of 10.04(g/t) gold at the -75 metre level. Drill hole 266 intersected two higher grade mineralized zones; 10.25(g/t) gold over 1.15 metres at the -170 metre level and 26.90(g/t) gold over 1.10 metres at the -260 metre level. Eighteen holes have been drilled to date in the current drilling program. Please refer to the attached map.



Section Hole Depth From (m) Depth To (m) Length (m) Gold (g/t)



3325 262 198.93 200.00 1.07 1.51

3600 263 ABANDONED

3600 264 151.40 152.00 0.60 1.93

152.40 153.23 0.83 1.67

159.00 160.00 1.00 1.94

172.80 173.63 0.83 3.18

3600 265 88.75 89.60 0.85 13.05

168.40 170.10 1.70 3.87

170.94 180.00 9.06 4.49

184.90 189.04 4.14 5.16

3600 266 250.80 251.95 1.15 10.25

255.80 256.90 1.10 26.90



The widths above are drill intercepts and not true widths. True widths to be determined.



Behre Dolbear & Company Ltd. completed a National Instrument 43-101 compliant technical report dated October 25, 2004 for the Hislop Project for Stroud Resources. The report concludes that the Hislop Project contains indicated resources of approximately 102,750 ounces of gold (483,500 tonnes at 6.61(g/t)) and total inferred resources of approximately 69,700 ounces of gold (367,700 tonnes at 5.90(g/t)). The technical report may be viewed on SEDAR (filed on November 19, 2004) under the Company’s filings at www.sedar.com or on the company’s website at www.stroudresourcesltd.com.



The drill core sampling program includes the use of sample bags, 10% blanks and certified standard reference samples. The drill core is sawed in half, with one half sent out for assay and the other half stored in Stroud’s secure facility. The samples are subjected to full sample preparation followed by a 50g fire assay with a gravimetric finish. George Coburn P.Geo., President and CEO of Stroud is the qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 for the project and has verified the data contained in this news release, including sampling, analytical and test data. Analytical work is performed by ALS Chemex (ISO 9001 Certified Assayer).



The language used in this News Release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company’s forward looking statements and expectations.



Stroud is a debt-free exploration company focused on the discovery and exploration of silver and gold deposits in Mexico and Ontario. Stroud owns a 100% interest in the Santo Domingo epithermal silver-gold project in central Mexico. In addition to the Santo Domingo project, Stroud's assets include 100% interests in the Hislop gold property, near Timmins, Ontario and the Leckie gold property, near North Bay, Ontario. Stroud also generates cash flow from a 3.75% interest in five natural gas and natural gas condensate wells in central Alberta. Stroud's corporate goal is to create a mineral based company with projects that are characterized as world-class in status and with the potential for near-term production.



For additional information please contact:



Mr. George Coburn

President and CEO

Stroud Resources Ltd.

(416) 362-4126

g.coburn@stroudresourcesltd.com



or



Mr. Greg Bewsh

Director of Investor Relations

(416) 362-4128

ir@stroudresourcesltd.com



Or visit: http://www.stroudresourcesltd.com



The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

