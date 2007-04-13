Blenz Coffee Proudly Introduces Mr. Ron Downie as Director of Operations

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2007 -- Blenz The Canadian Coffee Co. Ltd. announced that Ron Downie will be taking the helm as Director of Operations, effective immediately.



Mr. Downie brings a wealth of experience; including a decade working with some of the highest profile names in the food and beverage industry. These prominent names include, Planet Hollywood and The McDonald’s Opening Team among other industry leading companies. After countless early mornings and long days of hard work, Mr. Downie realized his true passions lied in the very fuel that kept him moving, the specialty coffee industry.



He immediately started in a new role as Director of Operations for Caffé Artigiano and became instrumental in growing their business in Canada as well as South Korea. His fondness for the industry eventually led to the establishment of his own café, consulting company and roasting company.



Following his chosen path, Mr. Downie joined Blenz The Canadian Coffee Company in Spring of 2007. “Blenz is proud to have Mr. Downie as a new member of the team. His passion, knowledge, determination and high standards will be integral to increase and maintain the growth of Blenz both locally and internationally,” commented George Moen, President of Blenz Coffee.



About Blenz The Canadian Coffee Company™

Blenz Coffee is a premium retailer of coffee, tea and other innovative and delicious specialty beverages. All of Blenz beverages are made in-store from only the highest quality ingredients available. Blenz operates a network of over 84 franchise locations, with 49 in British Columbia and 35 internationally. Blenz Coffee is proudly Canadian!



