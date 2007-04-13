Interactive Direct Marketing Firm Ingage

Durham, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2007 -- Local Tech Wire, an online life sciences and technology media property of nationally recognized broadcaster Capital Broadcasting, recently introduced a quarterly statewide event series called “The Exchange”. Local Tech Wire hired ingage, a nationally recognized interactive direct marketing company to assist with driving attendance at the inaugural Q1 2007 event in the Raleigh NC market.



The industry changing success of ingage’s proprietrary technology has been featured in the national trade publication 1to1Magazine and awarded the coveted Davey Award – recognized as the “Oscar” of the direct marketing industry.



Most recently, the company’s direct mail campaign for Local Tech Wire’s invitation only networking event for c-level executives in high tech, life science and investment communities throughout the Research Triangle market generated a staggering 29.6% response rate.



“Naturally we are thrilled by the response rate of the Local Tech Wire campaign. However, our methodologies have delivered on average a 3X response rate for hundreds of campaigns to date,” said Peter Nyberg, President and CEO of ingage.



The ability to combine sound, video and graphics with powerful tracking analytics at both the individual user and aggregate level is an unbeatable combination as companies demand accountability from marketing campaigns.



According to Rick Smith, Publisher of Local Tech Wire, “It’s well known that senior executives are hard to reach, and even harder to engage with traditional direct mail. The ability to track the user experience on an individual and aggregate level, coupled with the richness of the audio video component led to a response rate that far exceeded our wildest expectations.”



ingage, headquartered in Durham, NC, defines the interactive direct marketing category with its patent-pending technology. Clients can easily update prices and images, deploy tracking features that provide instantaneous tracking information with behavioral data, and measure results from specific offers. With the ingage product suite clients have experienced, on average, 3X the response rate of traditional direct marketing campaigns. Typical applications include trade show collateral, direct mail, product and corporate brochures, fundraising activities, recruiting initiatives, product catalogs, digital magazines and publications.



