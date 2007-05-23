New Serial Data Converter Software Version 2.0 from LabF

Tampere, Finland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2007 -- datAxe is a flexible converter to solve all your needs between serial data and TCP/IP networks on Windows computers. datAxe software package makes serial data from your PC available on TCP/IP-based networks and makes TCP/IP data available on physical and virtual serial ports of your PC.



datAxe supports full two-way I/O for full control of serial instruments (i.e. any instrument that you can plug into the serial port (RS232, RS422 or RS485) of your PC) to make them part of your local area network (LAN) or internet. Thus you can send and receive serial data between remote computers, devices and applications. With datAxe you can also create virtual ports and configure them to communicate with TCP/IP-networks. duplAxe component of datAxe makes it possible to build and start up virtual serial port pairs (COM port pairs) to enable also your local applications to exchange serial data directly with each other.



The main utility of datAxe, the Comport application allows any other computer on the same network to send and receive serial data through a remote serial port on the PC where Comport is running. You can connect to the remote serial port by connecting to a TCP/IP port. Comport can also be used to pass serial data across a corporate intranet or over the Internet. Comport allows multiple sessions to run simultaneously but each with different serial port.



Our updated and improved edition of datAxe runs on Windows 95/98/NT/2000/2003/ME/XP. This latest title has a free download available to the public at http://www.LabF.com/download



Contact: Petri Litmanen

LabF, Finlaysoninkatu 4 B

33210 TAMPERE

Phone: +358 3 260 4000

Fax: +358 3 260 4444

E-Mail: sales@LabF.com

Web: http://www.LabF.com

