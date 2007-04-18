BMC Capital Provides $3,460,000 Loan for the Acquisition of Sunset Ridge Apartments in Phoenix, AZ

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2007 -- BMC Capital announced on April 10, 2007, that it originated a $3,460,000 loan for the acquisition of Sunset Ridge Apartments, a 96-unit multifamily property located at North 27th Avenue in Phoenix, AZ.



“The borrowers requested financing with high LTV. We were able to provide maximum leverage at 77% loan-to-value with a 5-year fixed rate and a 30-year amortization, “says Susanna Reust, a Vice President at BMC Capital’s Phoenix office.



BMC Capital is the leading lender for small-balance multifamily loans in the Southwest and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2007.



About BMC Capital, LP

BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range, with funding capabilities up to $100 million per loan transaction. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.

