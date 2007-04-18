eGrabber Announces Windows Vista and Office 2007 Support Across Product Lines

San Jose, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2007 -- eGrabber Inc., a leading Silicon Valley-based provider of data-capture automation engines, today announced complete support for Windows Vista and Office 2007 across its product lines. eGrabber's products such as AddressGrabber, ListGrabber, ResumeGrabber, eMail-Lead Grabber and eGrabber CallPad enable sales and recruiting professionals to quickly capture and process Internet sales leads and resumes, enabling them to focus on their core tasks.



Using eGrabber products, sales and recruiting professionals are able to increase their daily productivity by automating routine data capture and entry tasks. Essential contact information is accurately recognized and populated within Customer Relationship Management software or propriety databases for immediate follow-up and tracking.



"eGrabber support for the Windows Vista platform features some of the industry's tightest integration with Microsoft's New Office applications," said Chandra Bodapati, President and CEO of eGrabber Inc. “By providing native support for Windows Vista and Office 2007, eGrabber products will not only maximize productivity but also enhance the user experience for our customers.”



More information on eGrabber is available at http://www.egrabber.com. In addition, existing customers will be able to benefit from discounted upgrade prices by calling (408) 705-1106.



About eGrabber Inc.

eGrabber is the leading provider of data-capture-automation engines. Over half a million businesses use eGrabber engines for processing leads, resumes and other customer data. eGrabber's data-capture engines enable fast, accurate and simple out of the box automation, thanks to patented domain-aware and work flow-aware technology. They help automate costly and inefficient business processes related to integrating and merging customer data across the web, email and multiple applications.

