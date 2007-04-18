Rhonda Hill Wilson to Speak at ATLA-NJ Education Foundation’s Boardwalk Seminar 2007

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2007 -- What: Rhonda Hill Wilson to present at ATLA-NJ Education Foundation’s Boardwalk Seminar 2007



When: April 26, 2007 1:15 pm – 2:30 pm



Where:

Bally’s in Atlantic City

Park Place and Boardwalk

Atlantic City, New Jersey 08401-6709

(609) 340-2000



Details:

Philadelphia attorney and American Association for Justice Board of Governors Chair, Rhonda Hill Wilson will speak at the Advanced Nursing Home Litigation: Changing the Paradigm seminar on the topic “Ethical Issues Facing Attorneys Representing the Incapacitated.”



About Rhonda Hill Wilson

Rhonda Hill Wilson is an award-winning attorney who has been practicing law for nearly three decades in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. She concentrates her practice in nursing home negligence, while also handling medical malpractice, catastrophic personal injury, wrongful death, motor vehicle accident and premises liability matters.



She brings a high level of integrity and compassion to her practice. Hill Wilson has been named one of the Top Black Lawyers in the Tri- State Area by The Network Journal, she has received the Presidential Award from the National Bar Association, she’s been made a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and she has been listed in Who’s Who in American Law, just to name a few.



Aside from practicing law, in an effort to educate the public, Hill Wilson has acted as a radio host since 1993. From 2003 through March of 2007, she hosted “Truth Rising” which was heard on WURD 900-AM on Fridays from 10 am-12 pm. In April 2007, Ms. Hill Wilson will begin co-hosting "The Morning Team" on WURD with Cody Anderson on Fridays from 7 am-9:30 am. She also serves as a role-model and gives back to the community by teaching young inner-city women life skills and goal setting strategies, and by acting as the chair for the Philadelphia area "A Mind Is" Annual Giving Society, a national contributors' program of the United Negro College Fund.

