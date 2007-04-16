CompTIA A+ 220-604 Depot Technician Exam: New uCertify Practice Test announced

Union City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/16/2007 -- uCertify, a trusted name in CompTIA Certification exam preparation tests, has announced the availability of Preparation kit (PrepKit) 220-604 for A+ Depot Technician Exam on April 30, 2007. Customers can pre-order this PrepKit till April 30, 2007 for only US$39.97 and save US$40 over its normal price of US$79.99.



An evaluation version of the new PrepKit is now available for download at: http://www.ucertify.com/exams/CompTIA/220-604.html



The CompTIA A+ 220-604 Depot Technician Exam is one of three elective exams required to get the A+ 2006 Certification. This exam is intended for entry-level Computer Professionals, such as Desktop Support Specialists and Computer Assemblers. The Depot Technician Exam covers fundamental concepts like personal computer components, laptop and portable devices, printers and scanners, security, as well as safety and environmental issues.



“Having an A+ Certification establishes a professional as an expert in the basics of different types of hardware, software and soft skills. Keeping this in mind, we have modeled our PrepKit for Exam 220-604 so as to provide not only in-depth theoretical knowledge to the user, but also help him brush up his skills using practical aspects of various technologies,” Said David Jackson, Director Product Management, uCertify.



PrepKit 220-604 contains 5 interactive practice tests with over 380 challenging questions with full support for all question types like hotspots, list and reorder, drag and drop/select and place, scenario-based questions, and create a tree questions that help users practice better and score well in their exam.



Users can also create customized exams on selected topics, which focus on the users weak areas, which help them overcome their shortcomings and enable them to prepare efficiently for the A+ Depot technician exam.



The 220-604 PrepKit includes study notes, tips and technical articles that help users identify question patterns, understand key concepts, and to be familiar with little known tips essential for passing the exam. The PrepKit helps users review their grasp of concepts through fully interactive pop quizzes.



Users can track their progress through various reporting tools and comprehensive performance reports. These tools also help them take proper steps to improve their performance.



uCertify PrepKit 220-604 come with 100% money back guarantee. Users can get their money back if they do not pass this exam in the first attempt. More information about the money back guarantee is available on the uCertify Website.



About uCertify

uCertify, a market leader in CompTIA certification exam preparation software, has been providing quality study material to candidates since 1996. uCertify develops exam PrepKits for CompTIA certification exams, such as A+, iNet+, Linux+, Network+, Server+ and Security+. The CompTIA certification preparation solutions from uCertify are prepared by certified professionals after extensive study and research.



More information about uCertify is available at: http://www.ucertify.com

