Hepatitis B Foundation to Sponsor May’s First Friday Doylestown

Doylestown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2007 -- The Hepatitis B Foundation will sponsor the May 4, 2007 First Friday Doylestown in support of National Hepatitis Awareness Month for a second year.



The Hepatitis B Foundation is the only national nonprofit organization solely dedicated to finding a cure and improving the quality of life for those affected with hepatitis B worldwide through research, education and patient advocacy. The Foundation is located in the new Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center of Bucks County, which it created to accelerate its research mission.



The Foundation’s role in First Friday is to educate local community leaders, educators, business owners and residents that one in 20 individuals in the U.S. has been affected by hepatitis B. That means someone you know and love has been touched by the deadly virus. Tim and Joan Block, Co-Founders of the Foundation, will be on hand to speak to members of the public about their work. The Foundation will provide a tent featuring Larry Mendte CBS 3 Anchor; local singer/songwriters; O’Liver, the Hepatitis B Foundation’s mascot; a display of local elementary students’ artwork; distribution of hepatitis B literature for adults and youth and much more.



It’s a joint evening to educate the public and celebrate the arts. Doylestown establishments will stay open late to exhibit artwork from local artists and invite you to enjoy the sounds of local musicians. The event runs from 6 pm to 9:30 pm and is FREE.



Come to the Hepatitis B Foundation Tent (parking lot at Main and Hamilton Streets)

- Opening Duet Alexandra Veltri and Kristina Lewis (Cold Spring Elementary students) 6 pm – 6:30 pm;

- CBS 3’s Larry Mendte and O’Liver (photograph opportunity and autograph signing) 7:30 pm – 8:15 pm;

- HelenaMaria (local singer/songwriters) 6:45 pm – 7:45 pm;

- Christy Jefferson (local singer/songwriter) 8 pm – 8:30 pm and 8:50 pm – 9:30 pm



First Friday Doylestown was designed to generate excitement for visiting historic Doylestown, build a greater sense of community and foster a better appreciation for local artists and musicians. Each participating venue will display a First Friday Doylestown flag outside their shops, restaurants or business so that visitors know they are open for business and entertainment. Just follow the yellow-and-black flags around town to discover a new side of Doylestown!



About the Hepatitis B Foundation

