MediaLayer Hosting: Faster Than the Speed of Light - Now With LiteSpeed Technology

New York, NY and Basking Ridge, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2007 -- Today, MediaLayer Networks announced the release of LiteSpeed Web Server across its high performance PHP & MySQL application hosting environment. "Not only will LiteSpeed vastly improve the performance of hosted applications," said Gurpreet Virdi, founder of MediaLayer, "but it will also increase the resilience of our environment to high traffic and denial of service attacks."



LiteSpeed web server, the main product of LiteSpeed Technologies, is quickly becoming an industry leader in the web server market in terms of performance, scalability, and security. It can meet the most demanding needs from high traffic web sites by more efficiently utilizing server resources, and has been successfully deployed on many large-scale web properties such as WordPress.com and FanFiction.net.



"We are glad to deliver the best solution for web hosting companies that want to improve the quality of their service while reducing cost," said George Wang, founder of LiteSpeed, "and we are committed to continue improving our product as well as providing top quality support service."



According to Mr. Virdi, several key factors play a role in offering a high performance hosting environment: "Top-of-the-line hardware, undersold servers, and heavily-optimized processes are all things that MediaLayer clients have become accustomed to. With the help of the LiteSpeed, our environment is substantially better than before."



"Beyond impeccable performance," says Mr. Virdi, "MediaLayer offers excellent reliability and stellar support with prompt responses around the clock." Mr. Virdi goes on to say, "From the city that never sleeps, MediaLayer keeps your websites online and at peak performance."



About MediaLayer Networks

MediaLayer is a leading provider of high performance PHP & MySQL application hosting. With top-notch hardware, stellar support, around the clock service, and newly added resiliency for high traffic and denial of service attacks through LiteSpeed, MediaLayer offers some of the best hosting around. For more information, please visit MediaLayer's website at http://www.medialayer.com or contact sales@medialayer.com.



About LiteSpeed Technologies

Based in New Jersey with a satellite branch in Los Angeles, LiteSpeed Technologies is a next-generation web platform company that is dedicated to providing businesses with technology to improve the speed of internet content delivery while reducing operational costs for large web sites, service providers, and enterprise data centers. For more information, please visit LiteSpeed's website at http://www.litespeedtech.com or contact sales@litespeedtech.com

