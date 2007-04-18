Tampere, Finland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2007 -- AceaXe Plus v.1.4 out now - latest version of LabF 64-bit Windows Xserver!





AceaXe Plus Windows Xserver allows both Windows and Linux to be run on the same desktop at the same time. Users can access and run their remote applications from the Windows desktop and switch between operating systems as if switching between two Windows applications.



Open KDE or Gnome on Windows!



Users can choose from six different starting methods SSH, XDM, RSH, REXEC, RLOGIN and Telnet. Variety of different window management modes make it possible to open not only single applications but also a complete remote Linux/Unix desktop. Or even better - several desktops in separate simultaneous sessions.



All the necessary Linux-Windows networking tools!



AceaXe Plus contains not only 64-bit version of our Xserver but also all other software packages we produce: WinaXe (32-bit Xserver), nfsAxe (Windows NFS client and NFS server) Axessh (Windows SSH-client), plus plenty of other useful networking applications such as LPR, LPQ, LPRM, FTP and TFTP. This latest title has a free download available to the public at http://www.LabF.com/download



Contact: Petri Litmanen

LabF, Finlaysoninkatu 4 B

33210 TAMPERE

Phone: +358 3 260 4000

Fax: +358 3 260 4444

E-Mail: sales@LabF.com

Web: http://www.LabF.com

