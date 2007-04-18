PrintingForLess.com Reveals Top 7 Ways to Build a Successful Business

Livingston, MT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2007 -- Today Andrew Field, president and CEO of PrintingForLess.com (PFL), www.printingforless.com, revealed the first annual PFL Success Tips List at the On Demand Conference and Expo in Boston.



“Our unique hiring, training and customer service processes helped PFL grow 27% in 2006,” says Field. “As we continue providing the best products and customer service possible, we wanted to share our tips for success with other small business owners via a user-friendly, annual list.”



PrintingForLess.com’s 2007 Top 7 Ways to Build a Successful Business



1. Take the time to hire the right people, set the bar high and don’t compromise. People are your most valuable asset.



2. Invest in the technology and tools your people need to be productive.



3. Give employees autonomy. Since you’ve hired smart people, allow them to think for themselves.



4. Be ETDBW (Easy To Do Business With). Provide customers with great products and service so they tell their friends about you.



5. Clearly communicate company values across the organization. Strengthen your company’s message by working toward something meaningful (like building a great place to work in a great place to live).



6. Create systems and structures that support the company values and direction. Do not allow individual winners on a losing team.



7. Have Fun. Find ways to reward exceptional performance that support the 6 points above.



