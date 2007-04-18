Refined Massive Assault Network 2 Demo Available for Download

New Orleans, LA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2007 -- Wargaming.net, Inc. announces the refined Demo version release of its turn-based strategy game Massive Assault Network 2 ( MAN 2).



The Demo can be downloaded at:

http://www.massiveassaultnetwork.com/download/man2demo.exe



MAN2 is an online strategy game featuring sci-fi conflicts on distant planets. The game is based on the legendary Massive Assault series from which it inherits original "Secret Allies" concept, streamlined turn-based gameplay, perfectly-balanced units, state-of-the art interface and endless replayability.



The new Demo version is extremely refined and provides a quantity of new features and enhancements aiming to make the process of gaming more addictive. It introduces the new rating system, which is totally different from the previous one and tends to bring marvelous experience to each gamer. Besides, the Demo version is performance-optimized and simplifies the process of registration. In addition, the new Demo presents the Mentoring system that stimulates newbies to learn battle tactics from the strongest players of MAN 2 universe.



"The development team has been working around the clock to deliver something gamers have never experienced before," said Victor Kislyi, CEO and creative director, Wargaming.net, Inc. "Massive Assault Network 2 is truly the next generation of PC gaming in turn-based strategy genre, and I'm excited to present this highly anticipated masterpiece to the fans."



Other MAN2 Features:

Revolutionary turn-based gameplay

Fascinating 3D engine

"Fancy Camera" to capture the most dramatic moments

Simple system of opponent's selection

A.I. opponents for training

25 beautiful planets of extraterrestrial environment

42 units of incredible power



We're also launching website dedicated to Massive Assault Network 2, being located at the same address as old Massive Assault Network website (which is being archived as obsolete): http://www.massiveassaultnetwork.com



Wargaming.net Team will keep working on Massive Assault Network 2 moving the game forward to release build and constantly adding new features. Those who purchase registered version will be getting updates as soon as they are available.

