Improve Document Management with Big Faceless Java PDF Library

London, England, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2007 -- Big Faceless Organization (BFO), has released a new version of their market leading Java PDF Library. Version 2.7.9 is primarily a bugfix release and includes improvements to FDF, XFDF and XFA handling as well as JBIG2 encoding.



The new release includes support for JBIG2 compression via an external encoder, complementing the JBIG2 decompression support added in the last release. This can drastically reduce the size of PDFs containing 1-bit images.



CTO Mike Bremford says, “Documents compressed with JBIG2 will now be considerably smaller than those using regular CCITT encoding. Our tests indicate reduction should be in the region of 50%”.



BFO’s customers in the legal profession and industries with major requirements for high volume document management will benefit greatly from these modifications. Downloading, sending and storing large documents electronically will no longer be hampered by file size.



For further information regarding JBIG2 image encoding please go to: http://bfo.co.uk/products/pdf/jbig2



The Big Faceless Java PDF Library is the smartest Java class library for creating, editing, displaying and printing Acrobat PDF documents. The PDF API is small, fast, easy to use and integrate into your projects, and is completely written in Java.



Download free fully functional trial versions of Big Faceless software from: http://big.faceless.org/products/download.jsp



For more information on how Big Faceless products can improve your business go to http://www.bfo.co.uk



About BFO: BFO is a global resource of Java components for the international B2B market. Products include the Big Faceless Report Generator, PDF and Graph Libraries. The client portfolio includes Boeing, Lehman Brothers, Harvard University, HSBC, Fannie Mae, Roche, Toyota and the US Department of Energy. For more information about BFO visit http://bfo.co.uk

