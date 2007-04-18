Honestech Previews Video Blogging, News Reporting, Stop-Motion Video, and DVD Player Products at RetailVision

Austin, TX and Nashville, TX – Retail Vision Conference -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2007 -- Honestech, Inc., a leading developer and marketer of digital video and Internet Protocol (IP) software technology for multimedia content on PCs, handheld devices and phones, will preview five new products at RetailVision Spring 2007 to Top – 100 retailers, e-tailers and catalogers. The new products, targeting the growing consumer created content market, provide easy to use tools for novice bloggers, backpack journalists, and animators for creating, editing, formatting and transmitting via Internet Protocol (IP) their own user-generated content to blogs, web sites, social networks, and content libraries.



The new products, which are being demonstrated at RetailVision, are expected to be available by the end of May priced from $19.99 to $99.99, include;



honestech Claymation Studio – An easy-to-use claymation authoring studio which enables novice users to create claymation, stop-motion video, animation, and cell based videos from imported images, photographs, music, audio and recorded sound tracks. Users of Claymation Studio can easily create their own characters and 3 dimensional (3D) claymation videos from household objects, dolls, toys, clay objects or any imaginable image quickly and easily with no training. The packages is all-in-one startup kit that includes a chroma key blue screen and a clay figure.



honestech Rapid Video Blogger – An easy-to-use media capturing and editing suite featuring a template library which enables users to easily import and edit content for posting to blogs, sending as e-mail attachments to friends, transferring to mobile phones, recording to DVD and more. Users of Rapid Video Blogger can easily import video, audio and images from digital consumer electronics devices including scanners, cameras, video cameras and dubbing through a microphone to add personal multimedia content to blogs.



honestech Backpack Journalist – A versatile consumer application which enables users to easily capture and edit a complete newscast from real-time or stored media including; video, digital cameras, digital video cameras, microphones or stored content and easily transmit the newsfeed over the internet. Using Backpack Journalist on-location amateur reporters can now capture, edit and broadcast “live” news stories for submission to news stations, web sites, blogs and social networks events as they happen using their internet connected computer and a digital video camera.



honestech DVD Player 3.0 – A simple yet powerful theatre quality Dolby® enabled player which supports all of the standard DVD features including multiple audio, video and sub title tracks.



honestech MY-IPTV Anywhere Mobile™ 2.0 - includes Honestech’s original MY-IPTV Anywhere PC server and player software and new mobile player software for mobile and handheld devices. It also includes MY-IPBOX, an external USB 2.0 TV tuner device. MY-IPTV Anywhere server software has to be set up on their home computer to host content via Internet Protocol (IP) to their mobile phone or Wi-Fi enabled mobile devices and any computer via a peer-to-peer connection. The product allows users to watch and control their TV from anywhere, and includes features such as channel surfing & changing, a personal video recorder, and scheduled recording from any computer. MY-IPTV Anywhere supports the latest H.264/MPEG-4 video compression technology standard for mobile phone, handheld devices, and any computer, from anywhere in the world.



Retail versions of Honestech’s products, some of which have won best of show awards at previous RetailVision conferences, include; VHS to DVD 3.0 Deluxe an “Analog to Digital Video” format conversion kit, MY IPTV & CAM Anywhere an Internet Protocol (IP) Television and Camera kit for remote viewing, Video Patrol 5.0 an internet access video surveillance system and Fireman 3.0 CD/DVD Burner an easy to use CD and DVD burning utility. Honestech’s products are available at leading Top -100 retailers and e-tailers including; Fry’s Electronics, CompUSA, Costco, Office Max, Office Depot, and Amazon.com, and are available from the companies web site at www.honestech.com.



About Honestech, Inc.

Honestech, Inc., is a subsidiary of Honest Technology Co. Ltd., a premier supplier of digital video and Internet Protocol (IP) communication and entertainment solutions. Founded in 1998 by a group of digital pioneers, the company’s vision is to bring high-quality digital video into PC, handheld and phone users’ daily lives by transforming the way digital video is created, delivered and experienced. As a pioneer of real-time MPEG encoding/decoding software technologies, Honestech is working with innovative companies around the world to enable the transition from analog to digital video.



For more information about Honestech please visit www.honestech.com.



Media Contact

Michael Romanies

FUEL Marketing and Sales

MikeR@Fuelmarketingandsales.com

(512) 832-9995



About RetailVision

RetailVision is the most focused Event for Vendors doing business in the retail channel. RetailVision is the Event where new consumer IT products and channel programs are unveiled, Retailer-Vendor relationships are forged, and critical retail merchandising decisions are made.



