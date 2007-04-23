Adriatic Insurance Company Rolls Out Maple Tech’s Aspire Information System

Manalapan, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2007 -- Adriatic Insurance Company rolled into production today with Maple Tech’s Aspire Information System, which will handle electronic application processing, rating, underwriting validation, policy issuance, endorsement processing, premium accounting, reinsurance transactional management as well as claims administration functions for the carrier. Aspire is a web-based real-time information system that will fully automate Adriatic’s business process through an ASP hosted e-commerce platform.



“We are very pleased to have completed our transition to an ASP information system platform,” said Joseph E. Taylor, Adriatic’s President. “It became very evident to us after Hurricane Katrina rendered our operations center in Metairie, Louisiana inoperable, that Aspire is the exact type of technology solution for our company. Aspire offers us complete portability, and safeguards us against business continuity issues.”



Nicholas Teetelli, CEO of Maple Technologies said: “The benefits of an ASP platform could not be more evident than in the instance of Adriatic. With Aspire, Adriatic has peace of mind knowing that they have full operational capability from any location where there are computers and Internet access.”



About Adriatic Insurance Company (AM Best A Excellent)

Adriatic Insurance Company (AM Best A+) is a Surplus Lines Insurance Carrier, which principally underwrites commercial physical damage and motor tuck cargo insurance. Adriatic operates in all fifty states.



About Maple Technologies, LLC

Maple Technologies, LLC, with corporate offices out of Manalapan, New Jersey, is a software development company whose primary focus is web application development for the insurance industry. Its main product, Aspire, is a comprehensive web-based Internet insurance policy and claim management system. Aspire boasts cutting edge technologies that combine intuitive user interfaces with intelligent data structures. Through integration of the latest in web and database technologies, Aspire allows real time access to data while offering full policy and claim management capabilities that respond quickly.

