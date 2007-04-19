iLink announces Free webinar on “ Tips and Tricks for a better User Experience in Product Development” as a continuation of PDLC webinar series

Bellevue, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/19/2007 -- iLink Systems, Inc, a Microsoft Gold certified Partner, Preferred vendor and member of Customer Advisory Board at Microsoft, today announced an upcoming webinar on “Tips and Tricks for a better User Experience(UX) in Product Development”. Over the last several months, iLink has been conducting a series of online seminars on Product Development Life Cycle (PDLC).



The free webinar will provide Product managers and UX experts with tips and tricks for a better UX. Those attending the webinar will learn how to create an big impact on products development with a consistent user experience. It will talk about ways to gain a competitive advantage by using bleeding-edge technologies, create excellent brand awareness and attain incredible customer satisfaction.



Presenting the webinar will be Peter Denton, Creative Director @ iLink Systems. Denton has over 7 years experience in User experience and been involved in designing and developing of Products and applications. Prior to iLink Systems, Denton held partner positions at two companies he founded. In NDR Media, Denton served as VP of Products where he headed the product development of their flagship product. Denton has a wide range of design knowledge, Including User experience, Graphic design, Workflow, Use case mapping, Branding. He has worked with elite clients like Microsoft, GE, Cingular, Fox etc. Denton has in-depth knowledge of IT-based project management, in both on-shore and off-shore models.



When asked about the about the importance of UX in Product development, Denton said that “Product managers have common pain points and they want to creating a big impact with their product. This webinar will help them confront common challenges and maximize the quality of User Experience”.



What: Tips and Tricks for a better User Experience in Product Development

Who: Peter Denton, Creative Director, iLink Systems, Inc

When: Wednesday, April 25, at 9.00 AM PST

Where: Please register by visiting

Register Here: http://www.ilink-systems.com/userexperience/webinar/registration.asp



About iLink Systems



iLink Systems is high quality software solution provider with core competencies in definition and development of software products which includes requirements analysis, user experience and technology architecture, solution development and eMarketing enablement. iLink offers product development services to ISVs and ASPs, horizontal solutions around User Experience, Information worker, Business Intelligence, Business process and integration, and Mobility solutions and select vertical solutions to enterprise and medium sized businesses in Telecom, Insurance, Healthcare, Government, Non-profit, and Online Retail verticals. iLink’s clients include GE Healthcare, Genesys, Talisma, Bentley in the ISV space and companies like Cingular Wireless, Hewlett Packard, Microsoft in the enterprise space. As a Microsoft Gold Partner and Vendor, iLink is positioned among the top Microsoft based solution providers. iLink operates from its offices in Seattle WA, Fairfax VA, and Chennai, India. More information can be found at www.ilink-systems.com or please contact:

