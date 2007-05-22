Portable Notes - Data Which Is Always With You

Tula, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/22/2007 -- On 04/02/2007 an application designed to maximally simplify a mobile man's life - Portable Notes - came out. It's not a secret that till now there have been and still are not so many portable applications as desired. Moreover, all of them are quite highly tailored. Portable Notes was specially designed to eliminate these restrictions. With the help of this application you will have an opportunity to always keep you data at hand on your USB flash drive.



Portable Notes allows you to store and edit your notes, protect them with passwords, catalogue them or use as a card file. Flexibly adjusted system of reminders won't let you miss an important event and will inform you about it by displaying a sticker, performing file operation, playing the sound or rinning the script, if the above mentioned possibilities are not sufficient.



This easy to learn task and project management system will allow you to organize all your affairs and keep finger on the pulse (monitor them). A reminder will be triggered In the beginning or end of every task.



To work with the software you should simply plug USB flash drive and run an application from the drive that will appear in the system. Besides, there is an opportunity of the application autorun immediately after plugging the flash drive into the computer. This opportunity is available due to the freeware USBRUnner utility



(http://www.portablesuite.com/usbrunner.exe)



To get more information about this utility and download it, visit the web page http://www.portablesuite.com/. This site specializes in portable solutions for USB flash drive.



Application URL http://www.portablesuite.com/PortableNotes.exe

