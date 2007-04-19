Full-featured and Affordable Image Viewing Software for Windows

Krasnoyarsk-10, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/19/2007 -- SibCode today announced the release of Sib Image Viewer, a powerful, yet affordable image viewing software for Windows 9x/NT/2000/XP. It is a fast and powerful full-featured picture viewer, image converter and digital image management tool that is becoming essential to everyone.



With the widespread usage of the Internet, digital cameras, scanners and WebCams, many people find themselves with large collections of digital images. The usual way of using Windows Explorer as an image management tool leaves much to be desired.



Sib Image Viewer is created to be the intuitive and professional graphic imaging software that lets you view, organize, enhance, share and print your images quickly without slowing down your PC. It requires no learning curve and offers a fast and efficient way of managing hundreds of pictures in your PC. You don’t have to be a graphic artist to show off your pictures to others in a "Cool" way.



Sib Image Viewer offers all the essential features that fully meet the daily demands the average home user for an easy to use image browser. With Sib Image Viewer you can:

- View hundreds of images and browse through image thumbnails quickly.

- Run slide shows to show friends, family or associates your latest pictures. You can configure it to seamlessly display images placed in one folder and its subfolders.

- Powerful and easy convert images from one format to another individually or in the batch mode.

- Add descriptions to images for commentary and display them in the slideshow mode.

- Copy images to clipboard to easy appending to other documents.

- Copy, move, duplicate and rename files in the familiar Windows Explorer view.



Sib Image Viewer supports generic Windows image formats (BMP, WMF, ICO, CUR, ANI), the image formats widely used on the World Wide Web (JPEG, GIF and PNG), Adobe Photoshop images (PSD) and the wireless bitmap format (WBMP).



This light yet power-packed image viewer comes only at a fraction of the price of other image viewers while offering a wide range of image management functions.



More product information can be found at http://www.sibcode.com/image-viewer/index.htm

