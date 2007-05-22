New Version 3.4 of nfsAxe - Popular Windows NFS Client and NFS server

Tampere, Finland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/22/2007 -- nfsAxe NFS client enables your workstation to benefit from networks NFS Server services. With the help of NFS client you can mount disks and folders from network, no matter under which operating system they reside, and make them as part of your familiar local Windows desktop environment.



With nfsAxe NFS server you can share your local drives and folders with other networked users, no matter which operating system they are running on their computers.



We will help you there!



We promise that you are up and running in minutes. Just download the free evaluation version and give it a try. We provide full email support also for non registered evaluation versions. If you face any problems or questions just contact us and we will help you there.



Our updated and improved edition of nfsAxe runs on Windows 95/98/NT/2000/ME/XP. This latest title has a free download available to the public at http://www.LabF.com/download



