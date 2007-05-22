Merge Multiple E-mails and Convert Them to PDF, HTML and a Dozen Other Document Formats

Pavlodar, Kazakhstan -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/22/2007 -- MS Outlook users frequently need to merge multiple e-mails into a single document. This is can be done by copying and pasting. But what if there are 100 e-mail messages to combine? Or if the document should be in HTML or PDF format? The choice is either to spend a few hours doing these manipulations or to simply let ABC Amber Outlook Converter do it in matter of seconds.



ABC Amber Outlook Converter is a two-function software application. It takes user selected e-mails and newsletters and merges them into a single document that is easy to read, share or post on the Internet.



Likewise, it can take a single e-mail message and convert it to PDF, HTML, CHM, RTF, HLP, TXT, DOC files. The list of all supported format is available at the manufacturer's website.



Importantly, even after conversion all URLs and hyperlinks are kept, and for RTF, DOC, PDF and HTML files the content with bookmarks gets generated. The program is brain-dead simple and requires no training whatsoever - clean design, uncluttered interface, straightforward utility. The software supports over 50 different languages and is perfect for international PC users.



Also, ABC Amber Outlook Converter can be used to migrate all existing messages from a current e-mail client (whatever it may be) to MS Outlook. The tool is especially helpful if an entire office or company switching their default e-mail client to MS Outlook.

