Evan Garber Leads Escape Velocity Systems

Escape Velocity Systems (http://www.evs-sw.com) co-founder Evan Garber is the Director of North American sales of the O2 Process Manufacturing System for MAS 500. Garber began consulting in process manufacturing in 1997 where he was a reseller and implementer of various process manufacturing solutions. In 2001 he co-founded Escape Velocity Systems, Inc. (EVS) with the sole mission of providing industry leading process manufacturing software solutions to the small and mid-size market space. Since then EVS has developed two major projects: ProVisio WMS and O2 Process Manufacturing for MAS 500. Garber's role with these projects was to analyze and assimilate market requirements, test software functionality, develop a value-added reseller channel, strategic market positioning and to uncover new opportunities to improve the systems.



Process Manufacturing describes a manufacturing process whereby materials are blended, cooked, or mixed as opposed to assembled from discrete units. Some needs common to process manufacturing industries are:



• Formulas (or recipes) are ratios, not static bills of material

• Split bill of material: several products can share one formula, yet have different packaging

• Flexibility with units of measure

• Stringent quality control, with recall ability

• Lot grading / attribute tracking and calculation



Escape Velocity Systems (EVS) was formed in 2001 to combine specific industry knowledge related to process manufacturing, distribution, and ERP implementations with cutting edge software development. The company focus is to create tools that enable mid-market enterprises to achieve their goals, focusing on lean processes and ROI. According to President Evan Garber, “We realize that good ERP software is the hub of information in any process manufacturing enterprise. Timely, reliable, and centralized data are non-negotiable elements for businesses competing in the 21st century.”



The term escape velocity refers to the speed that is necessary for an object to overcome gravity and soar into space. EVS provides direct applications for businesses looking for a catalyst, not just a software package. Process manufacturers require the best software solution coupled with industry experience that will accelerate the velocity with which they race towards their goals. The gravity of status-quo opposes aggressive, cutting edge organizations as they strive towards high quality and short lead time delivery while reducing inventories and operating costs.

