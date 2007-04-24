Process Manufacturing and Distribution Enterprises Ensures Software Investment

Boulder, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2007 -- According to Escape Velocity Systems (www.evs-sw.com) process (formula based) manufacturing differs greatly from discrete manufacturing. There are two basic categories of manufacturing software, discrete and process. Discrete manufacturing systems are generally designed around a bill of material containing whole or discrete quantities of materials such as 1 axle, 2 tires, etc. Process manufacturing systems are driven by formulas such as 90% water, 5% flavoring, etc. Process manufacturers usually blend or mix materials rather than cutting, shaping, or assembling hard goods. Hybrid manufacturers combine process and discrete components. A good example would be a cosmetic company that mixes a batch of lip stick bulk and fills the bulk into a base container (process manufacturing), then assembles this into a finished product with a packaging and label bill of material (discrete manufacturing).



Few technology solutions are available in the process manufacturing arena; even fewer focus on ROI (return-on-investment.) EVS suggests enterprise software should power businesses towards a Lean enterprise and that powerful technology drives long term ROI with customizable and flexible software.



Process Manufacturing describes a manufacturing process whereby materials are blended, cooked, or mixed as opposed to assembled from discrete units. Some needs common to process manufacturing industries are:



• Formulas (or recipes) are ratios, not static bills of material

• Split bill of material: several products can share one formula, yet have different packaging

• Flexibility with units of measure

• Stringent quality control, with recall ability

• Lot grading / attribute tracking and calculation



Escape Velocity Systems (EVS) was formed in 2001 to combine specific industry knowledge related to process manufacturing, distribution, and ERP implementations with cutting edge software development. The company focus is to create tools that enable mid-market enterprises to achieve their goals, focusing on lean processes and ROI. According to President Evan Garber, “We realize that good ERP software is the hub of information in any process manufacturing enterprise. Timely, reliable, and centralized data are non-negotiable elements for businesses competing in the 21st century.”



The term escape velocity refers to the speed that is necessary for an object to overcome gravity and soar into space. EVS provides direct applications for businesses looking for a catalyst, not just a software package. Process manufacturers require the best software solution coupled with industry experience that will accelerate the velocity with which they race towards their goals. The gravity of status-quo opposes aggressive, cutting edge organizations as they strive towards high quality and short lead time delivery while reducing inventories and operating costs.

