One Stop CRM Shopping Fails Manufacturers and Distributors

Tinton Falls, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2007 -- According to Larry Caretsky, President of Commence Corporation, “Today’s industrial sales environment is characterized by intense competition, strategic sourcing contracts, online auctions, customer pressure for self-service, and the ongoing debate over fee-based services. To thrive in this environment, industrial distributors and manufacturers need more than leading technology or efficient warehouses to achieve long-term growth.”



Leading industrial organizations are looking outside their four walls to their customers for growth ideas. By leveraging the voice of the customer, these organizations achieve a competitive advantage in redefining sales and marketing, the all-important customer-facing portion of their operations.



In an effort to help industrial distributors and manufacturers sell more, more effectively, Commence Corporation has developed this compendium of more than 40 smart practices in industrial selling, culled from interviews with leading executives within high-growth companies, and building on a comprehensive review of published perspectives on smart industrial selling.



Entitled “Smart Practices That Pay: Leveraging Information to Achieve Industrial Selling Results”, this compendium focuses on the three key elements of a successful industrial sales effort: marketing strategy, sales management, and sales optimization through technology.



To learn more about industrial CRM for manufacturers and distributors interested organizations are directed to http://www.commence.com/MDCRM.asp, which offer a wealth of information about the subject as well as the ability to request the guide.



Commence Corporation knows that the information technology investments of sales departments are often wasted due to failed implementations. This study focuses on the keys to successful industrial selling, all of which can be enhanced with proper application of technology. Based on extensive experience, Commence Corporation believes that the only path to success is to first develop consistent marketing and sales processes, then utilize these processes in a disciplined manner reinforced by dynamic training and carried forward through effective coaching.



Commence (http://www.commence.com) offers lean industrial companies complete “Freedom Of Choice” to select the solutions and platform that best meets the business requirements of manufacturers and distributors. The comprehensive CRM Industrial application suite is available for use on premise or on-demand as a hosted service. Industrial leaders often build departmental lean CRM solutions with the award winning Commence Lean Industrial CRM Framework. These choices are why so many industrial companies choose Commence as the solution for managing customer relationships. All Commence Industrial solutions support mobile or wireless connectivity and integration to back-office accounting and ERP systems.



