Relocate-America.com Announces America's Top 100 Places to Live for 2007

Relocate-America.com, a website that provides relocating consumers access to resources for their upcoming relocation has released its annual list of "America's Top 100 Places to Live for 2007."



“We received nominations for thousands of great communities across the country, all vying to be part of the annual list,” said Steve Nickerson, president and CEO. “This year’s main nomination and selection process factors ranged from education to environmentally friendly communities as well as economic and housing considerations.”



In order to make the list a community must first be nominated by someone familiar with the community’s benefits. Relocate-America’s editorial team reviews the nominations for compelling reasons that make the community a top place to live. Such descriptions often include references to a community’s:



• People and neighborhoods

• Beauty of area

• Schools

• Activities

• Economic health

• Environmental health



For verification and ranking, the towns are also reviewed for education, crime, employment and housing data for the past year.



From the Top 100, the Top 10 communities are ranked and the remaining 90 are compiled alphabetically to recognize the other communities on the list.



The Top 10 communities from “America's Top 100 Places to Live in 2007” are:



1. Asheville, NC

2. Traverse City, MI

3. Ithaca, NY

4. Chicago, IL

5. Cary, NC

6. Portland, ME

7. San Francisco, CA

8. Stevens Point, WI

9. O'Fallon, MO

10. Spencer, IA



The complete Top 100 List, compiled annually since 1998, can be viewed at http://top100.relocate-america.com/



Nominating a town can be done by anyone by visiting http://www.relocate-america.com and completing the questionnaire.



2007 America’s TOP 100 Places To Live:



Anchorage, AK

Huntsville, AL

Hot Springs Village, AR

Kingman, AZ

Lake Havasu City, AZ

Sierra Vista, AZ

Surprise, AZ

Berkeley, CA

Exeter, CA

Rancho Cucamonga, CA

San Diego, CA

San Francisco, CA

Temecula, CA

Estes Park, CO

Fort Collins, CO

Highlands Ranch, CO

Goshen, CT

Old Saybrook, CT

Rocky Hill, CT

Bonita Springs, FL

Bradenton, FL

Cape Coral, FL

Fruit Cove, FL

Longwood, FL

Sarasota, FL

Tallahassee, FL

The Villages, FL

Covington, GA

Peachtree City, GA

Rome, GA

Cedar Rapids, IA

Emmetsburg, IA

Spencer, IA

Boise, ID

Champaign, IL

Chicago, IL

Naperville, IL

Urbana, IL

Avon, IN

Bloomington, IN

Manhattan, KS

Overland Park, KS

Lexington, KY

Louisville, KY

Madisonville, LA

Mandeville, LA

Plymouth, MA

Portland, ME

Birmingham, MI

Traverse City, MI

Troy, MI

Duluth, MN

Marshall, MN

Lee's Summit, MO

O'Fallon, MO

Billings, MT

Asheville, NC

Beaufort, NC

Blowing Rock, NC

Cary, NC

Greenville, NC

Wilmington, NC

Bismarck, ND

Dover, NH

Branchburg, NJ

Ithaca, NY

New York, NY

Oswego, NY

Saratoga Springs, NY

Columbus, OH

Edmond, OK

Norman, OK

Klamath Falls, OR

Portland, OR

Harrisburg, PA

Pittsburgh, PA

State College, PA

Westerly, RI

Greenville, SC

Rapid City, SD

Brentwood, TN

Knoxville, TN

Nashville, TN

Austin, TX

Fredericksburg, TX

Houston, TX

American Fork, UT

Arlington, VA

Chesapeake, VA

Roanoke, VA

Smithfield, VA

Burlington, VT

Bellingham, WA

Seattle, WA

Spokane, WA

Vancouver, WA

Madison, WI

Stevens Point, WI

West Salem, WI

Wheeling, WV

