New Software Makes IT Departments Accountable

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/19/2007 -- Hutchinson Business Partners, a Dallas, TX based IT solution development company, announces its new web-based process management software, “IT Dashboard”, for all Information Technology (IT) executives. The IT Dashboard gives technology personnel the ability to view real-time performance metrics and react quickly to business needs and changes in project development. Now IT decision makers can justify resource-consuming projects to all internal customers and executive management alike.



IT departments everywhere are under fire for constantly being bogged down with projects that are over budget and have no completion date in sight. The IT Dashboard keeps your projects and staff on schedule with time tracking, which provides a measurable return on investment.



Product Modules of the IT Dashboard include:



• Budget Management – Establish budgets for all your IT initiatives and link resource spending per project.

• Invoice Management – Allocate resources for planned and actual budget disbursements.

• Project Management – Update projects with status and allow team collaboration.

• Service/Help Desk Management – Monitor and manage all IT related issues.

• Incident Management – Create and track IT business unit requests.

• Change Management – Submit change requests for approval.

• Release Management – Assign resources and track release status.

• Performance Reporting – View performance metrics for each product module.



Roger Santone, Vice President of Information Technology for Atrium Companies, Inc., has used Hutchinson Business Partners’ IT Dashboard for 18 months. “The IT Dashboard has given us the ability to communicate the status and issues of critical projects to key business stakeholders. With the tool’s on demand reporting, we have reduced the new project development timeline by 30 percent, and we reduced our rework process by 40 percent. The product helped us to eliminate guesswork and it allows us to commit to new IT projects more easily,” says Santone. Atrium Companies, Inc. is the largest manufacturer of vinyl and aluminum windows and patio doors in North America.



About Hutchinson Business Partners (HBP)

Hutchinson Business Partners, Inc. is a Dallas, TX based Information Technology (IT) solution development company that creates IT performance metrics for large businesses. HBP provides custom software development, strategic planning services, solutions delivery, and process improvement consulting while focusing on quality development and the visualization of real-time return on investment. For more information on their new web-based process management software product, “IT Dashboard”, please visit (www.HutchBP.com).

