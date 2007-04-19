The First Wireless DJ Mixing Mini-controller: Mobile DJ MP3

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/19/2007 -- What is it about the Hercules Mobile DJ MP3 that is getting DJ’s talking? For years now Hercules has built a solid reputation for providing high-quality performance technology with portability for the digital DJ. Today, the new Hercules Mobile DJ MP3 rises to the occasion and picks up the pace as the first wireless digital mixing mini-controller.



Now anybody can DJ with ease – meaning house parties, BBQs and family functions will be even more fun than ever. What’s more, users can knock out killer beats from anywhere in the room with the most mobile, dual deck, DJ mixer available. The Mobile DJ MP3 is wireless and lightweight. It gets to the heart of the party and takes the DJ with it, giving him complete independence and control if he steps out from behind the ‘DJ booth’.



The mixer is powered by two C* batteries and has a dual LCD display that allows the DJ to pick tracks and mix them, away from the computer. If the DJ hesitates, no problem, the Automix feature will automatically select the next song, ensuring a smooth set.



The Mobile DJ MP3 combines two decks for mixing, scratching and synchronising the MP3 or WAV files stored on the PC**. It’s extremely easy to use thanks to the intuitive software included with the unit, so that any music fan can be a digital DJ. Additionally there are a multitude of functions including cross fader, volume and pitch faders and user friendly installation: just connect the small wireless receiver, in the form of a USB key, to the USB port of the computer – it’s that simple!



Be amazed.



Hercules Mobile DJ MP3

SRP $99.99

