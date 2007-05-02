Help Is Coming - OpenOffice Password Recovery Is Out To Ease The Trouble of Password Recovery

Moscow, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/02/2007 -- Intelore, one of the key developers of password recovery solutions, launched OpenOffice Password Recovery 1.0.4 – a powerfull software tool designed to help absent-minded or careless PC users recover forgotten passwords for a suite of OpenOffice.org programs (Writer, Calc, Impress, Draw, Math etc.).



OpenOffice Password Recovery 1.0.4 offers a suite of mechanisms and schemes to quickly and smoothly recover all types of passwords and discard formatting and editing restrictions (for example, locked cells protection and permissions). OpenOffice Password Recovery features a variety of built-in attack profiles allowing you to efficiently recover passwords with a single key click. The sophisticated solution offers Unicode support and allows for recovery of multilanguage passwords(e.g. containing both Latin characters and hieroglyphs) regardless of their length or complexity.



By default, the recovery process is done in the background which enables the user to continue working with other programs. At the same time, OpenOffice Password Recovery allows the user to manually change the processing priority and make password recovery the foreground task.



OpenOffice Password Recovery can take into account the so-called "human factor" and recover a password containing typing errors!



OpenOffice Password Recovery prides in comprehensive approach to recovery, which allows both simple attacks (such as BruteForce, SmartSearch and dictionary-based attack) and a complex approach, combining several types of attacks. Even if you have lost passwords for all your OpenOffice programs and documents, Intelore’s solution can help you quicker that any similar program – OpenOffice Password Recovery supports simultaneous processing of several recovery projects with different attack profiles.



Autosave capability eliminates the need of supervising the recovery process – it will be restored without any data loss if there is a system crash.



Compared with competitor solutions, OpenOffice Password Recovery 1.0.4 offers an unsurpassed price-to-feature ratio, full support for Windows OS (9x, ME, NT 4.0, 2000, XP, Server 2003, Vista) and a user-friendly interface – this simplifies the use of the product.



Intelore's team provides high-quality customer support and welcomes feature requests which help to make its solutions more efficient and competitive. OpenOffice Password Recovery 1.0.4 can be obtained at as little as 79$. Registerd users benefit from life-time free updates and top-quality customer support.



Read more about OpenOffice Password Recovery 1.0.4 at http://www.intelore.com/openoffice-password-recovery.php



Download the demo version for free from:

http://www.intelore.com/openoffice/openoffice-password-recovery.exe



About Intelore

Established in 2003, Intelore is a rapidly-growing software company active in password recovery software market. Intelore’s solutions bring rich functionality at winning prices. The company’s customer team offers in-depth technical support and customer care. To learn more about Intelore please visit http://www.intelore.com

