The World’s First Mobile Linux Development Kit (MKitTM) Is Now Available

Menlo Park, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/19/2007 -- Unicon Systems, a Linux handheld software and hardware technology developer from Menlo Park, California, will start shipping its Mobile Linux Development Kit (MKitTM) this week. This long-awaited, revolutionary product was first introduced last year at LinuxWorld Expo, where it generated a lot of interest from Linux professionals and hobbyists.



MKitTM ($599)

Unicon System’s MKitTM development kit is the first and only unique mobile Linux development kit on the market. It gives professional developers and manufacturers the ability to create new handheld devices for industrial, security, educational and medical applications, as well as for various consumer electronics products.



Unicon has two development kit models: MKit – consumer (available now) and MKit – industrial (coming soon).



Unicon’s patented, wireless, and mobile chip-on-film Linux computer is based on an ARM9 embedded CPU running full blown Linux 2.6 and attached to the back of a 3.5” touch screen. It is equipped with multiple connectivity options, including two 2.0 high-speed USB host ports and WiFi.



Development kits will be available in different modifications, including the world’s first SDIO Linux Development Kit.



SODTM ($149)

Along with the MKitTM , Unicon offers a highly integrated System-on-Display (SODTM) standard component . It features a 3.5” TFT color touch screen display and a Linux running platform on an ARM9 CPU, all built in a compact slim form factor. It is the perfect solution for mass manufacturing, as it combines cost-effectiveness with a paper-thin design which is durable and well-protected against reverse engineering.



Complete turn key solution

With Unicon Systems' innovative technology, developers only need to worry about designing the application. Unicon provides a complete handheld hardware platform (MKitTM) which also includes Ethernet, a serial port and WiFi connectivity for development needs, as well as a cost effective System-on-Display (SoDTM) components for mass production.



Please visit Unicon Systems’ website www.uniconsys.com to get more information and to buy MKitTM and SoDTM on-line.



About Unicon Systems

Unicon develops and manufactures portable development tools and user-friendly devices for on-the-go multimedia content transfer between USB-gadgets and the Internet. Its mission is to free people from the necessity of computers as an intermediary between digital devices.



Unicon Systems Public Relations

