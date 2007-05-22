Wondershare PPT2Flash Professional - Compatible with PowerPoint 2007

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/22/2007 -- Soon after the beta release of the PowerPoint® 2007 compatible version of PPT2Flash Professional, Wondershare today announced that PPT2Flash Professional, the first PowerPoint® to Flash converter with PowerPoint®® 2007 compatibility is officially available now !



As the most popular presentation tool in the world, PowerPoint® has come with an upgrade version, PowerPoint® 2007, to create perfect combination of text, graphics, sounds and movies in meaningful way. And PPT2Flash Professional enables users to enhance the usage of PowerPoint® in much more fields like online learning and training.



Since the first release, PPT2Flash Professional has won tons of praises from users with its comprehensive conversion abilities.



” You do have a very competitive product with many of the best capabilities of the more highly priced and rated products. I say this after much research and actual testing of different competitors. It is interesting to see such diversely offered capabilities from one product to the next, yet nothing quite as compressive as yours. Also, I found your product to be very intuitive and easy to learn and use. Kudos for such a fine product!”



In addition to the compatibility of PowerPoint® 2000, 2003 and XP, PPT2Flash Professional is now able to be compatible with PowerPoint® 2007. You can use PPT2Flash Professional to convert PowerPoint® 2007 presentations to flash for easy and flexible online distribution.



Powerful features of PPT2Flash Professional at a glance:

Support of new file formats of PowerPoint® 2007

Support of new diagram and graphic effects of PowerPoint® 2007

PowerPoint® 2007 templates (included in paid version)

Flash player template customization

Multi-media integration: Audio, Video, Flash and Pictures

Content management: Slide branching and slide search



Learn more details of PowerPoint® 2007 compatibility of PPT2Flash Professional

http://www.sameshow.com/PowerPoint®-to-flash-2007.html



View a sample

http://www.sameshow.com/demo/ppt2flash2007_sample/index.html



Pricing and system requirements

Pricing of PPT2Flash Professional: $199.95



System Requirements: Microsoft Windows 2000/XP/2003/Vista, Microsoft PowerPoint® 2000/XP/2003/2007,



About PP2Flash Professional

PPT2Flash Professional Edition is the upgrade version from the former Wondershare PPT to Flash Studio and initially Sameshow PPT to SWF converter. This is more comprehensive and innovative presentation tool for educators, businessmen and speech makers rather than a simple PowerPoint®®to Flash conversion tool.



About Wondershare

Wondershare Software is industry-leasing multimedia applications provider. Wondershare’s flagship software packages, including PPT2DVD and PPT2Flash, enable users without any programming knowledge or technical skills to create inspiring video and flash demonstration for web publishing, online education, and business presentation.

