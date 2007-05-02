WEBconference integrated with CRM softwares

Wilmington, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/02/2007 -- According to the Forrester consulting firm, the WEBconference market has had a 28% annual increase in the last 5 years and this progression should continue until 2011, going from 700 million to 2,8 billions a year. Better known for its applications on the public WEBinar, the eMeeting applications should experience in themselves the strongest increase.



Because eMeeting participants figure normally among your contacts, the necessity to integrate WEBconference with Customer Relationship Management (CRM) application is obvious. In the case of a prospecting WEBinar, the list of registered people is imported to constitute contact files automatically in corresponding CRM software.



Tele-efficiency offers WEBconference service in 8 languages, under the trademark Conferenceware, integrated with most of the CRM applications as well as with Skype and Outlook. Among CRM softwares with which Conferenceware integrates, we mention:Accpac (Sage), ACT! (Sage), Clarify (Amdoc), Commence, Goldmine (Front Range), Maximizer, Microsoft CRM (Dynamics), mySAP CRM, Onyx, Pivotal, Salesforce, SalesLogix (Sage), Selligent, Siebel (Oracle).



Conferenceware generates the data automatically for an invitation in the template of a new email; description, agenda, the hyperlink to get to the meeting, password if required and, voice broadcasting mode. Therefore, you only have to select people you want to invite amongst your contacts. Consequently, a copy of your invitation is saved with each contact file.



The report of a WEBconference indicates not only the participants, but also the answers they have provided to the questions submitted. Moreover, by recording a meeting, in which voice and image are synchronized, it can be replayed to check for fine tuning and be kept in the file as a potential attachment opportunity.



The cost of WEBconference services is usually based on per-minute and per-participant rates and, therefore, these services are very expensive among our competitors. Whereas, Conferenceware offers not only a free 30-day trial period but it is also followed by a fixed-rate quarterly or annual service contract that includes an unlimited number of meetings of up to 25 participants.



