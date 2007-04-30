AJAX & JavaScript Barcode Generator - A New Product by IDAutomation.com, Inc.

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2007 -- IDAutomation.com announces the release of their AJAX & JavaScript Barcode Generator. The new patent pending product creates barcodes in web applications using pure JavaScript without the installation of additional components.



Because the AJAX & JavaScript Barcode Generator is pure JavaScript code, it may be easily integrated with the AJAX development environment and other applications that make use of JavaScript such as browser based applications and Oracle Reports. Because it is pure JavaScript, no additional components, fonts or plug-ins need to be installed to create barcodes; it is the complete barcode generator. Several barcode types are supported, including Interleaved 2 of 5, MSI, Codabar, Code 128, GS1-128, Code 3 of 9, Postnet, Planet, PDF417 and Data Matrix ECC200. The demo version that is free to download from www.idautomation.com/javascript/ includes implementation examples for use in HTML.



Pricing for the license starts at $249 for a small company Developer License. In addition to the AJAX & JavaScript Barcode Generator, IDAutomation provides barcode fonts, components and software applications that support several barcode types. IDAutomation.com, Inc. has been marketing products for businesses since 1996 and is privately held. For more information, visit their website at http://www.idautomation.com/.



