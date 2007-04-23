Benison International Group Reveals Top Five Steps for Finding the Best Promotional Products to Increase Small Business Sales

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2007 -- In honor of Small Business Week, Benison International Group, the one-stop office solutions and promotional products resource at www.benisoninternational.com, is sharing the top five steps necessary for picking the best promotional products to increase sales.



“In a recent study by the Promotional Products Association International, 76.1% of the people who received promotional products in the past 12 months recalled the advertiser’s name on the product and 52% of the respondents did business with the advertiser after receiving the product,” says Michael Lara, Benison CEO.



“With this in mind, we wanted to share some of the key factors in finding and purchasing the right promotional items to help small business owners use this proven marketing tool to successfully increase customer traffic and sales.”



To find the perfect promotional items for your small business, follow these five, key steps:



1. Choose your marketing message.

Before ordering any promotional items, it is necessary to figure out the message you want to convey. After all, potential customers will view this item as an extension of your company’s image, products and services.



2. Conduct research.

Review information from several providers. Get referrals from business associates and check with the Promotional Products Association International, Better Business Bureau, and other local organizations to ensure you’ll be working with a credible company.

3. Demand service.



Promotional products make up an $18 billion dollar industry so there is a lot of competition for your business. Don’t settle for anything less than a company that provides high-quality products and services, meets deadlines, and caters to your individual needs.



4. Be creative.

Although you may be inclined to choose top sellers such as t-shirts, hats, pens, calendars, or other office equipment, there are many other options. With today’s technology, you can create your own products and have your logo and unique information added to them cost-effectively.



5. Review responses.

After you distribute a promotional product, check to see if it has an impact on website traffic, customer inquiries or actual sales. Ask members of your targeted audience what they think of the products and make changes if necessary.



Studies have shown that small businesses can significantly increase sales with the right promotional products. Follow these simple steps, and you’ll be able to reap the benefits!



For more information and high-quality, creative promotional products, please visit www.benisoninternational.com or talk to an experienced, customer service representative at (305) 347-5183.



About Benison International Group, LLC

Established in 1997 and located in the downtown financial district of Miami, FL, Benison International Group, LLC is the one-stop resource for office solutions and business consulting services. Our experienced management team provides expert guidance for everyday business challenges. We help customers find the appropriate equipment, technology, marketing, and financial solutions they need to achieve their strategic business goals quickly and cost-effectively. While maintaining high quality standards and discrete, personalized communications, we focus on each client's unique situation. Benison serves a wide variety of clients in industries ranging from Wall Street investment banking to construction. At the same time, we give 25% of all profits back to the community through our BeniWish Foundation. For more information, please visit www.benisoninternational.com or call (305)347-5183.



Media Contact: Melanie Rembrandt, melanie@benisoninternational.com, (305)347-5183 ext. 3184

