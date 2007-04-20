Social Network Flapdaddy.com Partners With Honestech On Video Editor

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/20/2007 -- Flapdaddy.com an online community and social networking web site with live video broadcasts and a talent contest offering customizable personalized web pages, video, audio, and communications features targeting individuals with talents to share, today announced it has partnered with Honestech, Inc. to offer a free 90 day trial version of Honestech’s award winning Video Editor 7.0 to it’s registering users. Available by download from the registration page on Fapdaddy.com, the Honestech Video Editor is a powerful suite of video editing software that can assist you in compiling a professional looking movie from your existing personal videos, digital still images, and audio files. With its user-friendly and intuitive interface, Honestech Video Editor 7.0 is simple enough for first time users yet powerful enough for experienced pros.



Using the Honestech Video Editor 7.0, you can manage and edit multiple files simultaneously. For each video file, you can select Full Rendering, Smart Rendering, or Fast GOP (Group of Pictures) encoding methods. With Video Editor 7.0’s convenient easy-to-use Drag-and-Drop interface editing features including Title, Transition, Overlay, and other Special Effects novice users will be able to produce professional looking videos in no time. Using its built-in compression engine, Honestech Video Editor 7.0 can save the edited video as a small but high quality MPEG-1 or MPEG-2 video files or it can compress and save AVI (compressed AVI file), DV-AVI, and Windows Media Video (WMV) files.



Flapdaddy.com offers live and stored video broadcasts for registered users whom can upload their own content and are able to promote their favorite videos, themselves and friends world-wide. Premium users can easily upload their own videos of their performances including; music, bands, animation, video shorts, or any other talent, send invitations for viewing and voting to friends and virtually market themselves to internet users throughout the world. Personal talent, group talent, faux talent, Musicians, Comedians, Actors, anyone with talent can participate.



Do you think you are the next breaking rock star, rapper, dancer, video producer, animation or claymation artist, lip synch or karaoke star?



Numerous radio stations, amateur talk shows, live bands, comedy shows and news commentary shows are broadcast live. Interested broadcasters can contact Flapdaddy to syndicate their own shows over Flapdaddy’s internet broadcast platform.



Who’s your Flapdaddy?



About Flapdaddy Productions, Inc.

Flapdaddy Productions, Inc. and the web site Flapdaddy.com were conceived in 2003 with development beginning in early 2006. Flapdaddy Productions, Inc. is a media company with online and offline interests. The company’s initial web site, Flapdaddy.com, is a social network and online community enabling people of diverse interests and geography to communicate with one another and share, judge and experience videos, audio, images and communications.



The basic services are free for everyone with premium services available for users wishing to enter talent based contests with other users as the judges.



About Honestech, Inc.

Honestech, Inc. is a premier supplier of digital video and Internet Protocol (IP) communication and entertainment solutions. Founded in 1998 by a group of digital pioneers, the company’s vision is to bring high-quality digital video into PC, handheld and phone users’ daily lives by transforming the way digital video is created, delivered and experienced. As a pioneer of real-time MPEG encoding/decoding software technologies, Honestech is working with innovative companies around the world to enable the transition from analog to digital video. Honestech has offices in Austin, Texas, Taipei, Taiwan, Tokyo, Japan and Daejeon, Korea.



For more information about Video Editor 7.0 Video Editing Solution and Honestech, visit www.honestech.com.



Media Contact

Michael Romanies

FUEL Marketing and Sales

MikeR@Fuelmarketingandsales.com

(512) 832-9995

