CandleBelts Ignite Your Home Décor Style

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/02/2007 -- Ashley Designs, LLC announces the launch of CandleBelts, a new fashion forward product for candles and home décor. Sarah Broeg Hammett, designer and creator of CandleBelts, started creating and designing her product for her own home. Friends and family would stop and admire her latest creations prompting the Chicago-based designer to create her own website.



CandleBelts are created from ribbon, buckles, faux flowers, buttons and preppy material to create a “belt” around pillar or glass candles for decoration and style. CandleBelts add fashion, fun, and personality to your candles and home décor. From preppy and fun to chic and sophisticated, CandleBelts allow you to show off your unique style!



The National Candle Association reports U.S. consumers are increasingly purchasing candles as a focal point for their home décor, resulting in retail sales estimated at $2 billion annually, excluding sales of candle accessories. CandleBelts enable consumers to create interesting and unique centerpieces for their homes. According to Hammett, “Pillar candles just seem boring to me sitting on a shelf. The candles deserve some fun and personality.” With CandleBelts, pillar candles will now have style and personality. As the designer herself says, “CandleBelts ignite the style in all of us!”



About Ashley Designs, LLC

Ashley Designs, LLC and CandleBelts.com is a Chicago-based company which designs, hand-creates, and manufactures CandleBelts for its online retail website and wholesale accounts including local boutiques and businesses. More information on Ashley Designs, LLC can be found at www.candlebelts.com.



