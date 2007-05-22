New eCorral Software Integrates Your Desktop With the Internet

Florence, MT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/22/2007 -- Big Horizon Software has recently released a new software product which will allow PC users to integrate their desktop with the Internet. The result is increased productivity, efficient management, customization, personalization and easy access to content from your PC as well as the Internet.



eCorral seamlessly and securely integrates your desktop with the Internet to give you a new, multi-dimensional workspace. Move smoothly between word processing and your email accounts. Keep track of stocks, news feeds, sports scores or whatever you want without loading new pages.



ECorral is the affordable PC software that combines the capabilities of a dashboard and a portal. You select the content, from either your PC or from the web, and you control the layout and look to match your needs.



Plus, the content you choose from your PC stays on your PC; the content from the Web and news feeds stays on the Web. It’s safe and secure, and works with your existing virus and spyware software.



eCorral. Your content. Your way.

For more information, go to our web site www.BigHorizonSoftware.com or contact Kevin Burns at (406) 273-7878.



Contact Information:

Kevin Burns, Vice President

Big Horizon Software

P.O. Box 370

Florence, MT 59833

