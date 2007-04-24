Jyngle Announces Free Emergency Messaging Service

Milwaukee, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2007 -- Prompted by the devastating situation at Virginia Tech earlier this week, mobile group messaging provider Jyngle will be offering their mass voice and text messaging services free of charge for colleges and universities to use as an additional method of emergency communication.



Recent interviews by news media have indicated that university representatives around the country are seeking faster ways to communicate with students. With the prevalence of cell phones among students, mobile messaging provides an additional way to reach students on and off campus and an alternative to email, especially in emergency situations.



CEO Matthew Lautz said that the decision to offer Jyngle’s enterprise-level messaging services free of charge was made by the Board of Directors of parent company Brevient Technologies LLC.



“This week’s tragedy has caused many people, including all of us at Jyngle, to rethink our priorities,” said Lautz. “We have a service that is capable of assisting colleges and universities in emergency situations. We believe it’s our responsibility to make that aid readily and financially available to them.”



Jyngle’s enterprise version is typically a paid service with features that cater to business and institutional needs. Its primary services are free for individual use by organizations, sports teams and other community groups.



Jyngle has already been contacted by several colleges who have expressed interest in using the service. The company intends to reach out to more universities throughout the coming weeks.



