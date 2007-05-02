AIS Media’s Global Partner Program Continues to Grow with Expansion into Ireland

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/02/2007 -- AIS Media, Inc. announced today that it has expanded its global eBSP® (eBusiness Solutions Provider) Partner Program into Ireland with two new Premier-level partners: Innovative eBusiness in Cork and e-Store Solutions in Dublin. The two companies are among the latest in AIS Media’s global expansion of its Partner Program, which includes Partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Australia.



“We are pleased to announce our partnership with Innovative eBusiness and e-Store Solutions,” said Denise Maling, Executive Vice President. “Partnering with AIS Media demonstrates that both companies recognize the substantial market opportunity for e-business solutions in Ireland and the benefits the eBSP® Partner Program delivers.”



The AIS Media global eBSP® Program enables companies to leverage AIS Media’s technology infrastructure, intellectual capital, expertise, production facilities and market position to meet the growing demand for a full range of web services among small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) in their local markets.



Partners are trained to consult and sell customers a full range of AIS Media based e-business solutions designed to drive sales revenue, increase profits and improve productivity. Partners are not required to have a formal technical background as AIS Media performs all technical aspects on their behalf.



The program also offers Partners year-round support, joint marketing, lead generation and public relations opportunities. eBSP® Certification includes the usage rights to the official "eBSP" seal, which is exclusively available through AIS Media and a federally registered trademark. The “eBSP” seal is a symbol of trust and serves as a quality assurance guarantee to customers that all e-business solutions provided by Partners are produced, implemented and warranted by AIS Media.



About AIS Media

Founded in 1997 and headquarted in Atlanta, GA, AIS Media is a leading provider of e-business solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs). The company offers a full range of interactive media services and has developed a suite of Web-based applications under the proprietary “Excerpo” brand, which focuses on email marketing, e-commerce and sales automation. AIS Media’s e-business solutions are available directly and through its global network of certified partners.



For additional information on the AIS Media eBSP® Partner Program, visit: www.aismedia.com/ebsp.

