Bizymoms.com launches 'Franchises for Moms'

Brampton, Ontario -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/31/2007 -- Bizymoms.com - a site predominantly for the work at home community is launching a 'Franchises for Moms' section. bizymoms.com has over 2.5 million visitors a year who are looking for new business ideas.



Franchising is increasingly becoming a popular avenue for people looking to own their business. Franchising involves a proven formula that has worked in the past and this ensures minimum risk. It is a known fact that franchises are less likely to fail compared to other small businesses.



"Our franchises for moms section is to encourage the work at home community to look for franchising opportunities. Franchises require minimum capital and comes with great training, so there are ideal franchises out there for moms and work at home community. We will feature the most lucrative franchising opportunities. Our CEO interviews section will carry some of the most successful franchising stories for those looking for motivation and new ideas," says Naren Arulrajah, the CEO of bizymoms.com.



