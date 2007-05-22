MyUpdate Toolkit 1.1 Enables Applications to Be Massively Deployed Within Large Organizations

Okemos, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/22/2007 -- MyUpdate Toolkit is a powerful software update utility designed for IT administrators and software developers to easily and quickly integrate update functionality into new and existing products with minimal effort. Many software applications are including a "Check for Updates" feature and the functionality and usefulness varies greatly depending on the application. MyUpdate Toolkit can be integrated with most applications in just a couple hours. The interface is elegant, functional, and empowers the user with useful information about the version they are updating to.



MyUpdate Toolkit works with most existing systems. At its core, it is an update utility. But it offers much more than that. It has even been said by multiple users that it exceeds the Mac OSX update facility. MyUpdate can be used as a mass deployment tool for internal applications. It can be configured to install updates to different MyUpdate-enabled applications at different times of the day. It can update all MyUpdate-enabled applications installed on a system at one time. It has features such as browser-based comparison charts that describe, in detail, the changes made to each version of each MyUpdate-enabled application. The user can get access to detailed contact information if they have questions about the latest updates - making it easy to call or e-mail the business. Finally, the entire application is designed to maximize user recognition of the product through custom logos, icons, and every aspect of the update experience.



MyUpdate Toolkit 1.1 introduces support to create customized deployments of MyUpdate-enabled applications inside an organization. Create a centralized update server internally to quickly deploy MyUpdate-enabled applications to hundreds or thousands of Windows-based PCs. MyUpdate Toolkit now also allows both file-based and web server deployments, so computers do not necessarily have to be connected to the Internet to update software installations.



MyUpdate Toolkit is $25 per major version of software deployed or $250 annually depending on the license used. Requires 5MB RAM and Windows 95, 98, Me, NT, 2000, XP, or Vista.



http://www.cubiclesoft.com/MyUpdateToolkit/

