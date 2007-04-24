The New Core Lab Data Access Components Are Here

Budapest, Hungary -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2007 -- Core Lab Software Development has released new versions of the Data Access Components product line. The new product versions are packed with the latest server-specific functionality, disconnected model and local failover support, helpful design-time extensions, and support for the newest IDE from CodeGear, Delphi 2007 for Win32.



Core Lab Data Access Components are VCL/VCL.NET/CLX Delphi component libraries that provide the fastest available native access to Oracle, MySQL, SQL Server, InterBase and Firebird. The DAC products are a complete replacement for standard database connectivity solutions for Delphi and present an efficient native alternative to the Borland Database Engine and dbExpress technology.



The new release is marked by significant functionality additions in each product.



Common Improvements



* Delphi 2007 for Win32 supported

* General performance improvements

* Disconnected model for working offline and automatically connecting and disconnecting supported

* Local failover for detecting connection loss and implicitly reexecuting some operations

* DataSet Manager for controlling project datasets

* Support for master/detail relations on client and in CachedUpdates mode

* Connection pool functionality improvements

* Completely restructured and clearer demo projects



Oracle Data Access Components 6.00 Improvements



* Integration with OraDeveloper Tools 2.00

* Distributed transactions support

* Advanced Queuing support

* Change notifications functionality of Oracle 10g support

* DBMS_TRACE package and SQLTrace functionality support

* OCI Connection Pooling, Statement Caching, and Proxy Session Pooling

* External Procedures support



SQL Server Data Access Components 4.00 Improvements



* SQL Server Compact Edition supported

* Multiple Active Result Sets (MARS) and other new SQL 2005 features supported

* Added new TMSLoader, TMSDump, TCRBatchMove, TMSScript and TMSServiceBroker components

* Added asynchronous execute and fetch modes

* Compressed BLOBs support



MySQL Data Access Components 5.00 Improvements



* Integration with MySQL Developer Tools 2.00

* TMyScript component improvements

* AutoRefresh mode support

* Option to break long-duration query execution

* Retrieval of output parameters from stored procedures and functions

* HANDLER syntax support in TMyTable added



InterBase Data Access Components 2.00 Improvements



* RETURNING clause in the INSERT SQL statement (Firebird 2 server only) support

* EXECUTE BLOCK syntax (Firebird 2 server only) support

* Automatic updates by DB_Key unique field (Firebird 2 server only) support

* Default values in stored procedures support



For a complete list of new features refer to the history pages of each product. To participate in discussion about the new DAC versions, visit the Core Lab support forums at http://www.crlab.com/forums

