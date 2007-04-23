Tristana Writer RSS Editor Announces Release of Version 5 of It's Award Winning RSS Feed and Podcast Editor Publisher

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2007 -- Tristana RSS is excited to announce the release of Version 5 of the highly acclaimed, award winning Tristana Writer RSS Editor. Tristana Writer is a full featured RSS, Atom & Podcast editor. Version 5 includes many new features listed below.



iTunes Tags has been added

Support for multiple FTP profiles has been added

The ability to publish any number of topics(items) so you can choose to publish a feed with just the first 5 topics, 10 topics, or any number you choose. You can now offer short, medium, and long versions of your feeds.

Category support has been added



Upgrades to the HTML to RSS conversion process have been enhanced for better formatting. Cost for the Tristana Writer RSS Editor is an affordable $35.00 U.S.



About Tristana

Tristana RSS was the first RSS company to offer a completely brandable RSS Reader. Triatana RSS is owned be Insight Commerce which is a leader in RSS and Email Marketing solutions. Other products include RSS Focus, eNews Builder, EngageMail and others. Tristana RSS is a U.S. company located in Dallas, TX. Please contact us at info@tristana.org or visit us at www.tristana.org