Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. Completes School Demolition Project

South Plainfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2007 -- Dallas Contracting Co. Inc. (Dallas Contracting) was contracted by a developer to dismantle a section of a former high school as part of a larger redevelopment of the site. The demolition scope of work consisted of the following:



• Demolition and removal of a three-story section of the former high school with a foot print of 23,000 square feet and a total of 60,000 square feet building space

• This section was severed from the 37,000 S.F. of building which remained

• Removed partition at the first floor to create new storage room

• Removed the raised concrete floor at the rear of the auditorium to create a new studio at the second floor

• Removed mezzanine at the third floor to create new studio

• Removed three floors of staircase for new elevator

• Removed partitions as shown for new classrooms at the third floor

• Removed partitions as shown for art store at the first floor

• Removed all concrete floor and footings

• Crushed all concrete and masonry to be used as backfill for basement approximately 1,700 C.Y.

• Removed all debris from site



Employees with demolition saws and hand tools using scissor lifts carefully separated the building to be demolished from the structure that was to remain. Equipment utilized to complete the demolition included a Komatsu PC-400 mounted with a concrete pulverizer jaw attachment (this was also used at times with a Labounty straight shear), a Komatsu PC300-5 mounted with a grapple (also used with a shear attachment), a Fiat wheel loader and several Cat 236 skid steers. The site crew had an average composition of 8 employees.



Debris was carefully separated from recyclable materials and shipped offsite for disposal. Concrete, masonry and brick were set aside for onsite crushing. Steel and metals were sent offsite for scrap metal recycling.



Concrete, brick, masonry and asphalt were crushed onsite into 1 ½ inch or smaller material using an Eagle Crusher Company, Inc. UltraMax 1000-15CV Plant with stacking conveyors. Dallas Contracting has owned this unit for over four year and was extremely pleased with its production on this project. Daily crushed material production was 1000 tons +. Crushed concrete, brick and masonry were stockpiled separately from crushed asphalt materials. The crushed materials will be reused onsite by the developer for backfilling purposes.



The project was completed in approximately three (3) months with no incidents or injuries.



About Dallas Contracting Co., Inc.



Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. is a demolition and concrete crushing contractor based in New Jersey. We have been in business for over 25 years, are financially sound (D&B Rating of 3A2, and are bondable. Our work is completed professionally and with an OSHA trained workforce. We provide the following services: Demolition, Building Demolition, Onsite / Mobile Concrete Crushing, Brownfield Redevelopment, Surplus Equipment Sales, Interior Demolition, Equipment Removals and Wrecking.



