StartupNation Reveals 3 Secrets Behind Its Successful Web Site Relaunch

Birmingham, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2007 -- As an entrepreneurial market leader celebrating this month’s national Small Business Week, StartupNation -- the world’s largest online community of startups -- announces its brand new Web site and three top tips for creating a successful online resource. Now, entrepreneurs can easily read up, meet up, start up and rev up their business success with the new functionality and features at www.startupnation.com.



“StartupNation is setting the example for entrepreneurs, so it was very important for us to update our Web site with the latest technologies, and share best practices for creating a successful online presence,” says Rich Sloan, StartupNation chief startupologist. “By using this single, free and easy-to-use resource, you can access all of the information necessary to be smarter about starting and growing a business, and successfully accomplish your goals.”



StartupNation’s 3 Secrets to Creating a Successful Web Site



1. Listen to your users.

StartupNation conducted extensive Web site-user studies, pored over survey results and listened carefully to visitor feedback, to provide customers with the specific products, services and resources they really wanted at StartupNation.com.



2. Offer simple, user-friendly navigation tools.

StartupNation made it easier to find the information, products and services users need. Pain points were eradicated or significantly reduced to maximize usability.



3. Personalize the experience.

To create greater loyalty, StartupNation designed a customization tool, “My StartupNation,” to offer visitors ways to personalize their experience with what’s most interesting, pertinent and valuable to them. This puts power in the hands of site users and ensures ongoing relevance.



On StartupNation’s new Web site, you can:



- Read daily highlights of the latest news, tips, trends and services to be successful.



- Watch free videos of StartupNation’s “10 Steps to Open for Business” and learn how to turn a business idea into a successful startup.



- Connect with other entrepreneurs in the largest online community of startups.



- Access free podcasts, articles, blogs, interviews, online seminars.



- Save time and money using StartupNation Marketplace to increase sales, buy and sell products and services, find talented employees, network, and much more!



To experience this newly-updated, one-stop entrepreneurial resource, visit www.startupnation.com.



Appear on StartupNation Radio and get expert advice for your startup!

Visit http://www.startupnation.com/pages/radio/index.asp or call-in 866-557-8278 (7 p.m.-8 p.m. EST/4 p.m.-5 p.m. PST) to ask the Sloan brothers your questions live on the air. If chosen, you’ll have the opportunity to promote your new business to a nationwide audience and get valuable startup advice!



About StartupNation® and the Sloan Brothers

Founded by lifelong entrepreneurs Jeff and Rich Sloan, StartupNation provides entrepreneurial advice through a nationally-syndicated radio program and online content for entrepreneurs who want to start and grow a business. At www.startupnation.com, entrepreneurs can access articles, podcasts and seminars, as well as network with peers and mentors in StartupNation’s online community. The Sloan brothers, authors of StartupNation: Open for Business (Doubleday, 2005, $16.95), have been featured in numerous national publications and frequently appear on national television. If you’d like to have Jeff and Rich Sloan speak at your next event, contact Melanie Rembrandt at Melanie@startupnation.com, 248-540-9660 ext. 333.



