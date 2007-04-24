Machine-to-Machine Module Released

North Tonawanda, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2007 -- Ziphany, LLC, a leading provider of software and data hosting solutions, announces the release of its M2M (Machine-to-Machine) web-based module. This module was designed and developed specifically for software applications that are non-energy related, providing gateway OEM’s and Solution Providers of M2M technologies a platform that is scalable and permits seamless integration.



M2M is simply defined as device networking. M2M connects machines to people, people to applications, and provides real-time information. This unlimited access to data allows businesses the ability to diagnose problems, monitor on-going performance, improve service to their customers and save time and money by automating repetitive processes and tasks.



In response to the market, coupled with extensive market research and customer feedback, Ziphany, a pioneer in providing software solutions for the energy industry has strategically developed a module exclusively for non-energy related applications.



Ziphany’s M2M module better enables companies to remotely monitor, control, and optimize their assets. The module is systematically designed to seamlessly integrate into the processes of industrial, manufacturing, utility, municipality, wastewater, cell tower, datacenter, and service firms. Capturing temperature, pressure, flow, and security data are all examples of applications that may be applied to the module. While depending on client needs, the opportunities are endless…



With this module Ziphany can now offer clients a software solution that is viable for both energy and non-energy related web-based applications, giving companies the economic advantage of utilizing one platform for its data needs.



About Ziphany:

Ziphany, LLC, an ENERGY STAR partner is a leading provider of intelligent software and data hosting solutions in the energy industry. Our tagline, “Instant Access to Critical Information”, sums up the philosophy of our company. We exist to give clients instant access, from anywhere in the world, to the critical information of their business: the assets, the processes, the energy or any information critical to business operations. Ziphany’s software applications transform data into knowledge. Knowledge is actionable, and helps manage your business successfully. To obtain more information, visit www.ziphany.com.

